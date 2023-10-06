OZZY OSBOURNE's Bark At The Moon Album To Be Reissued On Cobalt Blue Vinyl

Ozzy Osbourne's third studio album, Bark At The Moon, will be reissued on cobalt blue and standard black vinyl on November 17. At Townsend Music you can pre-order the album on Cobalt Blue, Standard Black, or both as a Bundle.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Bark At The Moon"

"You're No Different"

"Now You See It (Now You Don't)"

"Rock 'N' Roll Rebel"

Side B:

"Centre Of Eternity"

"So Tired"

"Slow Down"

"Waiting For Darkness"