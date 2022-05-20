OZZY OSBOURNE's Daughter AIMÉE OSBOURNE Narrowly Escapes Deadly Recording Studio Fire

Aimée Osbourne, who makes dusky electropop music under the name ARO and is Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s eldest daughter, escaped a deadly fire that claimed one life at a Hollywood recording studio Thursday night, reports Rolling Stone.

According to an Instagram post by Sharon Osbourne (see below), she and the producer she was working with both made it out alive. “It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire, and we are sending our prayers to this person and their family,” she wrote. Los Angeles Times reported that the two survivors were suffering from smoke inhalation but declined hospitalization.

It took 78 firefighters and 51 minutes to extinguish the fire, which broke out shortly before 6 PM in an industrial building that houses several recording studios located at 6600 W. Lexington Ave. Because many of the studios had soundproofing, double drywall, and more than the usual amount of insulation, the Times reported, the building held onto the fire, making it difficult for the emergency responders. According to CBS News, the building dates back to the 1920s, making it exempt from fire sprinkler requirements.

“What happened today was beyond horrific,” Sharon Osbourne wrote. “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”

Last month, ARO released a new song, “Against Mine,” which she had written before the pandemic. “It was honestly one of the fastest songs I’ve ever written,” she told Rolling Stone. “It was miraculous.” She also said she had plans to release another new song, “Dahlia,” in the coming months and that she preferred single releases to full albums. “I feel a different sense of freedom and excitement that comes from releasing a couple of songs or a single at a time,” she said, adding that she hoped to launch a tour early next year.



