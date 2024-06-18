OZZY OSBOURNE's Obsession With Apples Has Returned - "Don't F@$k With Me... I Want 30 Apples"; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: Join the Osbournes for a heartwarming and hilarious Father’s Day special! In this episode, the Osbourne grandkids take center stage, sharing their favorite things about their granddad, Ozzy Osbourne, from his quirky apple obsession to the infamous Legoland nightmare story. Packed with fun family banter, the grandkids reveal who’s most likely to randomly start singing, eat your ice cream, and even who’s the best dancer. Don’t miss out on the spooky dooky toilet overflow tale and the grandkids' plans for Father’s Day. Tune in for a delightful mix of love, laughter, and playful teasing. Visit OsbourneMediaHouse.com for exclusive content and join the Osbourne family fun!"