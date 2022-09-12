OZZY OSBOURNE's Patient Number 9 Album & Comic Book Unboxed By TODD MCFARLANE & JONATHAN GLAPION; Video

In the new video below, Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 album is unboxed by Todd McFarlane and Jonathan Glapion. The Patient Number 9 album cover variant was drawn by Todd and colourized by Jason Shawn Alexander. Comic book story by Todd and done by Jonathan.

Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on 2020's Ordinary Man), Patient Number 9 marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One Of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead And Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

