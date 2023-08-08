OZZY OSBOURNE's Quad Bike To Be Sold At Auction

A quad bike that was once owned by Ozzy Osbourne is to be sold at auction, reports The Irish News. The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 is one of an identical pair that was bought new by the Birmingham-born singer in 1994.

Osbourne, who has owned several quad bikes over the years, had a near-death experience on a different machine, a 350cc Yamaha Banshee, in 2003. The Black Sabbath vocalist suffered a cracked vertebra, broken collarbone and eight broken ribs when it rolled, and was left unconscious and temporarily unable to breathe.

A collector later bought the quad bikes, with the one that is being sold at auction having changed hands again since then. The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 that is up for auction shows it has been driven 1,694 miles, according to Cambridge-based auctioneers Cheffins. It has a pre-auction estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.

Ozzy's ongoing health issues recently forced him to pull out of the upcoming Power Trip festival, taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on October 6, 7 and 8. He was replaced on the bill by Judas Priest.

Said Ozzy: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon."

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and gave a health update. Ozzy also opens up on how American fans confused Black Sabbath with a black jazz band at first. Audio clips below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard / SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks.