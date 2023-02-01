OZZY OSBOURNE's Touring Days Are Over - "This Is Probably One Of The Hardest Things I’ve Ever Had To Share With My Loyal Fans"

Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring, and has cancelled all scheduled live dates. Ozzy shared the news via social media this morning (Wednesday, February 1).

Says Ozzy: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

I love you all…"

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.



Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr., will appear in Workday’s Super Bowl commercial – taking place February 12 in Glendale, AZ. This will be Workday’s first ever Super Bowl commercial.

"This ad reflects the evolution of our brand over the past 17 years to where we are today, and supports the next stage of our growth," says Pete Schlampp, Workday Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "With more than 60 million people using our products, we are a household name. We see being part of the Big Game as an immense opportunity to show up for and entertain new and diverse audiences."

A press release states: “No matter what’s going on in the world, organizations can count on Workday’s enterprise management cloud to adapt and thrive in a changing world. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Workday every day to manage their two most important assets—their people and their money. We are the digital backbone for businesses and are mission critical in helping organizations transform and succeed. Put simply, at Workday we are shaping the new world of work.”

Check out a teaser featuring Ozzy below: