OZZY OSBOURNE's Tweet Promoting PlayStation VR2 Banned By UK's Advertising Standards Authority

A post from Ozzy Osbourne’s Twitter account has been banned for failing to clearly mention it was an advert, reports Planet Radio.

In February, Ozzy’s account shared a video of him gaming on a virtual reality headset called the Sony PlayStation VR2 alongside the caption: “Did this spot with @PlayStation team. We had a lot of fun. Their new VR2 is really amazing.”

The humous accompanying video, which can be viewed below, sees Ozzy get distracted by a Sony PlayStation VR2 while surrounded by boxes as his wife Sharon urges him to pack for their move to the UK. It ends with Ozzy still playing on the Horizon Call of the Mountain game in a completely empty house.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK's regulator of advertising, raised a complaint challenging whether ‘the tweet was obviously identifiable as a marketing communication.’

Responding on behalf of themselves and Ozzy Osbourne, Sony argued that the video can already be watched on various platforms and ‘it was not created specifically for inclusion on Ozzy Osbourne’s Twitter account, nor did it mimic or mirror the content styles or formats used by Ozzy Osbourne in his social media content.’

Sony said their agreement with Ozzy Osbourne granted his management company final approval over the video’s script. He was contracted to post a tweet sharing the video as part of the agreement.

