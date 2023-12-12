OZZY OSBOURNE Says AI Music Is "Inevitable" - "In A Weird Way, I'm Kind Of Interested"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Episode description: Dive into the wild world of AI alongside the Osbournes. From Ozzy's musings on AI-created music to Kelly's thoughts on fashion and beauty influenced by artificial intelligence, the family delves deep into the impact of AI on creativity, personal style, and even relationships. Explore the future of AI in politics, entertainment, and everyday life while navigating the fine line between innovation and ethical dilemmas.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.