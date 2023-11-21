OZZY OSBOURNE Says Antidepressants "Kill Your Sex Drive Instantly... Every One That I've Ever Taken Has"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Episode description: Welcome back to another Osbournes family podcast, where the Osbournes delve deep into the world of mental health, therapy, and the evolving societal perceptions surrounding psychological well-being. Join Sharon, Jack, Kelly, and the legendary Ozzy Osbourne as they unravel the trajectory of mental health awareness, offering intimate insights into their own therapeutic journeys. Ozzy claims antidepressants kill your sex drive, while Sharon bravely shares her experience of managing stress amidst the abrupt CBS firing and subsequent mental health challenges. From historic therapy practices to personal addiction treatments, including Ketamine therapy experiences, the family opens up about the nuances of their mental health journeys. The family shares touching stories on Matthew Perry. Jack sheds light on the pressures of fame, while Kelly shares her path to recovery from addiction and the emotional toll of filming 'The Osbournes.' Meanwhile, Ozzy reflects on his personal struggles with addiction and anxiety, and shares evolving perspectives on mental well-being. This candid and informative episode includes moments of laughter, raw emotions, and a sprinkle of the Osbournes' trademark humor as they navigate the complex world of mental health and therapy. Oh, and Ozzy farts. Enjoy!

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

