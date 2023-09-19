OZZY OSBOURNE Says Fourth Neck Surgery Will Be His Last - "Regardless Of The Way It Ends Up, I'm Not Doing It Anymore"; Video

In the new episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes" podcast (watch below), Ozzy Osbourne says the fourth surgery on his neck will be the last. Ozzy underwent extensive spinal surgery after falling at home in 2019, which aggravated injuries sustained in his quad bike accident of 2003.

Says Ozzy: "Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck, which - it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, it's it, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."

Asked by son Jack how he's feeling about the surgery, Ozzy adds: "Oh, It's all right. It's just like going over for a fucking haircut now, you know."

In the premier episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, Ozzy offered a health update, saying: "My lower back is... I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, but below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em."