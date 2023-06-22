OZZY OSBOURNE Says He's "Absolutely Blown Away" After Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bull Is Officially Named After BLACK SABBATH Legend; Video

A huge mechanical bull which stole the show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has been named after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, reports BBC News.

The naming of the 33ft (10m) tall sculpture came after a public vote and was revealed on BBC Breakfast earlier. Ozzy the bull will soon move to his new permanent home at Birmingham New Street railway station.

"I'm absolutely blown away," said the rock legend, who played at the Birmingham games' closing ceremony. "Thank you for all your votes. And Birmingham forever," he told the BBC.

The sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry. It will be housed under the atrium of the station after a petition to save it attracted almost 10,000 signatures.

