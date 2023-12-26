OZZY OSBOURNE Says He Will "Do Some More Gigs" Before He's "Finished"

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. In this episode, Ozzy takes aim at YouTubers creating death hoax videos about him and he declares that he will play "some more gigs" before he dies.

Episode description: Join the Osbournes for an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into their legendary New Year's experiences! From wild parties to cherished family traditions, Ozzy, Kelly, Sharon, and Jack share their most memorable and downright hilarious moments, diving into their epic celebrations at 'The Speakeasy' in London, antics with Amy Winehouse, reminiscing about Ozzy's rockstar parties, and even a curious incident into 'who farted?!' Delve into their candid discussions on New Year's resolutions, with a debate on their worth, and sneak peeks into their future plans for 2024. No… Ozzy is not dead, and he is returning for shows in the near future. Get ready for laughter, unexpected revelations, and heartfelt reflections as the Osbournes bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year with their genuine flair.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.