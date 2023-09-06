OZZY OSBOURNE Says The Osbournes Reality Show Was “Not Scripted At All”

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Ozzy Osbourne sat down with co-host Billy Morrison and spoke about The Osbournes, how it was completely unscripted and revisited Sharon’s cancer diagnosis while filming.

Ozzy and Morrison discussing The Osbournes:

Ozzy Osbourne: Well, people were saying to me, "Have you sold out?" and all this.

Billy Morrison: Okay.

Ozzy Osbourne: "I'm in the entertainment game." Somebody came and I thought, "Give it a shot," and he came from Cribs.

Billy Morrison: "MTV Cribs?" Yeah.

Ozzy Osbourne: That was the most one they wanted to see over, and I went and I said, "Why don't we do an extended Cribs?"

Billy Morrison: With the people inside the house living their life.

Ozzy Osbourne: Yeah, but that gets pretty old very quick when you got cameras stuck in every room.

Billy Morrison: Well, I was gonna say, this is something-

Ozzy Osbourne: But it was 24/7, you know.

Billy Morrison: I remember and let's clarify something. This is not something that you went to them with, they came to you, right?

Ozzy Osbourne: No, it's kind of, it grew out of if we did Cribs then it was an extended Cribs for a week at the Osbournes, which turned into a month at the Osbournes.

Billy Morrison: Got it.

Ozzy Osbourne: Which turned into "The Osbournes", which started this fucking whole thing.

Billy Morrison: And as you, you're sitting there, and you gradually see more and more cameras coming in.

Ozzy Osbourne: No, but not only that, when they were doing it, they had cameras all over, so when you got camera crew, you could stick and sort of like get out the way if you wanted, but when you go into a room and you get this creepy feeling. You start to look around the room.

Billy Morrison: Did you forget at any point there were cameras all the time?

Ozzy Osbourne: Oh yeah, but I mean, Sharon was very courageous because that's when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Billy Morrison: That's right.

Ozzy Osbourne: And the guy from the crew said, "I suppose you want us all to go," and I said, "Let's see with Sharon," and Sharon says, "No, let him stay."

Billy Morrison: Well look, one of the reasons "The Osbournes" was as big as it was is because it was the first time anyone had just gone film it as it is warts and all. I think that's the only way to really do it because now, the shows, I'm not gonna mention any names, they're not warts and all. It's all crafted carefully.

Ozzy Osbourne: It's scripted now.

Billy Morrison: Yeah. Scripted reality.

Ozzy Osbourne: That was not scripted at all.

The Osbournes ran from March 5, 2002 to March 21, 2005 and followed the day-to-day lives of Ozzy, his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, and their two children Jack and Kelly. The show featured 4 seasons and 52 episodes.

The Osbournes have decided to use a moment when Ozzy isn’t touring and Sharon is taking a break from TV to revive their podcast, reports Kory Grow of Rolliing Stone. While the first season, which came out in 2018, featured reminiscenes of their fabled TV series and chats with guests from their inner circle, the long-awaited second season, which launches September 12th, will be more freewheeling. “It’s not like a TV show,” says Kelly. “We can say, do whatever we want.”

The new format, which will run 20 episodes and be available in video and audio formats, includes wide-ranging chats with the whole family as Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack pontificate on everything from romance to true crime. They record their episodes together at Ozzy and Sharon’s home. A preview, which can be viewed below, shows the family discussing plastic surgery. “Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” Jack says. Sharon rejoins, “That’s right. Everybody needs it.” Kelly agrees with her, while Ozzy firmly does not — and you can tell the debate will take off from there.

“Nothing is off limits,” admits Sharon. “I wish there were things that were off limits,” Kelly adds.

“It’s just so natural for us just to talk all the time,” Sharon says. “So why not do a podcast? I made a living out of talking and getting myself into trouble, so I might as well continue. It’s nice to do something where it’s your own, and you can say what you feel — and who’s going to tell you off? Am I going to tell myself off? If you don’t like it, turn it off.”

