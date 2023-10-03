OZZY OSBOURNE Shares Positive Health Update, Takes Up Tai Chi; Ozzy Memorabilia Museum To Open In Birmingham; THE OSBOURNES Podcast Episode 4 Streaming (Video)

Ozzy Osbourne and clan have released the fourth episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

Description: The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, is back in action and just in time for another wild and unfiltered episode with The Osbourne family. Ozzy is taking up Tai Chi. Jack Osbourne presses his sister, Kelly Osbourne for the juicy details of the ‘hen night’ (or bachelorette party for those Americans out there) she threw for his fiancee, sparking a hilarious discussion as the whole family reminisces about their own experiences with strippers, celebrity parties, holiday shenanigans, Theo Fennell, Hugh Grant and flies. Yes, you read that right… flies. Jack responds to the media backlash and tabloid sensationalism of his most recent hunting adventures and the Osbournes break down Aron Ralston’s famous ‘127 Hours’ life story while poking holes in each other's survival abilities in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. Sharon Osbourne wonders if she has what it takes to survive a day alone in the wilderness and the Osbourne family plays a surprise game of ‘Sounds of the Wild’ - the ultimate sexy guessing game.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, The Osbournes Podcast is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!

Watch the first three episodes below:

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne offered a positive health update after undertaking his "final surgery" in September.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god," Ozzy says. "I’m feeling okay - it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Ozzy also offered an optimistic forecast for 2024, including plans to record a new album.

“I’m getting myself fit," he says defiantly. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

Pressed for details, he admits that he's a studio fitted at his home in the UK and is hoping to reunite with Andrew Watt. “I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year," he says. "I want to take my time with this one!”

Read more at Metal Hammer.