OZZY OSBOURNE Shares Throwback Christmas Photo

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to share a throwback Christmas photo. In the pic, Ozzy poses in front of a Christmas tree with his daughter Kelly, and guitarist Billy Morrison. The trio are dressed in their best Christmas sweaters, Ozzy and Kelly wearing the "How Ozzy Osbourne Stole Christmas" sweater released in 2017. Ozzy simply tagged the post, "Bah, Humbug!"



In the video below from Billboard, Ozzy talks about his Grammy nominations for his album Patient Number 9, working with Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, his plans after the 2023 Grammys, and more.

As mentioned, Ozzy's Patient Number 9 has earned four Grammy nominations - marking the most nominations Ozzy's ever received for a single album - Best Rock Performance: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck”; Best Metal Performance: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony lommi; Best Rock Song: “Patient Number 9,” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck); and Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9.

Patient Number 9 - released September 9 and marking Ozzy’s 13th solo studio album - triumphantly sets new career highs for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. Working with producer Andrew Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

Upon its release, the album topped Ozzy’s previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the US, the album debuted at #1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy’s first #1 ever on this chart), Top Current Album Sales (another first), Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at #1 in Canada (OZZY’s first-ever #1 there); career high #2 entries in the UK, Australia, Finland and Italy; #6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; #8 in Belgium; and #14 France. Other highlights include #2 Austria, Germany and Sweden; #3 in Switzerland; and #4 in Norway.