OZZY OSBOURNE Stars In Commercial For PlayStation VR2 Virtual Reality Headset

In the video advertisement below, Ozzy Osbourne plays Horizon Call Of The Mountain on the PS VR2. Moving to England might need to wait. PlayStation VR2 will be available February 22nd 2023.

Innovative PlayStation VR2 Sense technology brings emotion and immersion to life through subtle headset vibrations, 3D audio technology and intelligent eye tracking, combined with finger touch detection, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controller.

From tiny details to wide-open vistas, from realistic facial expressions to living, breathing futuristic worlds, the next-gen processing power of PlayStation 5 console together with new optical features let you witness every moment in stunning detail.

Express yourself to fellow players in new and lifelike ways with eye tracking1 that simulates heightened emotional responses from your in-game avatar, giving an enhanced sense of realism and personal interactions to co-op games or team chats in multiplayer games.

Feel an incredible sense of presence in virtual game environments with a 110-degree field of view, and an adjustable Fresnel lens that allows you to customise spacing between lenses to match your eye position for an optimal onscreen image.

Further details can be found here.