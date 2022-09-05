OZZY OSBOURNE Streaming New Single “Nothing Feels Right” Feat. ZAKK WYLDE

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne is streaming new single "Nothing Feels Right" featuring guitarist Zakk Wylde. The song is a reflective, moody ballad with Wylde delivering an emotional, melodic solo. The song is featured on Ozzy's upcoming album Patient Number 9. Check out the visualizer for "Nothing Feels Right" below:

Ozzy Osbourne will perform at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium. The performance comes on the eve of the release of Osbourne’s new Patient Number 9 album out September 9 on Epic.

To kick off the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the Rams’ first game at SoFi Stadium since winning Super Bowl LVI in February. The game will be presented nationally on NBC, Peacock and Universo at 5:20 PM PT/8:20 PM ET. Tickets are available at therams.com/tickets.

Fans in the stadium will be treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home will see a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.

To celebrate his new Patient Number 9 album, Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed a special in-store appearance and signing at Fingerprints in Long Beach, California on Saturday, September 10, the day after the album’s release.

Attendees will need to pre-order a copy of Patient Number 9 to attend the event as Ozzy will only be signing copies of the new album. In order to sign as many copies as possible, the new album will be the only item signed. Masks will be required for all attendees and no photos with Ozzy will be permitted. Click here to reserve your copy.

Patient Number 9 will be released on September 9 via Epic. Townsend Music has launched the pre-order for their exclusive blue & yellow split colour vinyl edition. Partial proceeds from sales of this album will be donated to Ukraine/US Special Needs Orphans through Third Wave Volunteers.

Patient Number 9 is Ozzy’s new album and the first since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 Ordinary Man release. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on Ordinary Man), the new album marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.

Pre-order Patient Number 9 here.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead and Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

"Degradation Rules" visualizer:

"Patient Number 9" video: