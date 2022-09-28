OZZY OSBOURNE Teams Up With Grill Em All For Signature Burger
Grill Em All in Alhambra, California has teamed up with the Rock God for the Ozzy Osbourne burger. Owner Matthew Chernus and Chef Nicole Grasso have created a monster burger fit for the Prince of Darkness. Topped with house made chimichurri, garlic aioli, blue cheese, onion frizzle and field greens the monster half pound burger comes served on a black bun.
Just in time for the Halloween season the burger will make its debut Saturday October 1. As an added bonus fans can catch a glimpse of a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne to celebrate the burger’s debut. The inflatable has been on a nationwide tour and will make a stop at Grill Em All for the burger launch from 11:30 AM – 4 PM on Saturday.
Grill Em All is open 11:30 AM to 9 PM, seven slays a week. Be sure to follow them on Instagram for plenty of pics of the official Ozzy Osbourne burger.