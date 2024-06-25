OZZY OSBOURNE Teams Up With Liquid Death - "Don’t Snort Or Inject Anything They Make. It’s Much Better For Drinking"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with Liquid Death to spread a message: do not snort Liquid Death’s electrolyte drink mix, Death Dust.

After countless comments on Liquid Death’s Instagram about snorting Death Dust, the healthy beverage brand decided to team up with Ozzy for a new video warning against questionable uses of Death Dust. Watch the clip below.

The collab follows the release of Liquid Death’s newest batch of Death Dust, which has dialled up the flavour intensity in a big way! Single-flavor packs are also now available for the first time.

Says Ozzy: “I love how Liquid Death makes a healthy thing like hydration more fun. Sharon, the family, and I drink Liquid Death all the time, it’s delicious. But seriously, don’t snort or inject anything they make. It’s much better for drinking."

Death Dust isn’t a drug - it’s a delicious electrolyte drink mix packed with essential vitamins and electrolytes the body needs. Available in single-flavor packs in addition to the variety packs. Three delicious flavors include Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon. Order at Amazon, and find more information at liquiddeath.com.