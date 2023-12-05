OZZY OSBOURNE - "The Feeling Of Being "Ozzy" On Stage Is Better Than Sex"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up on the early days of Black Sabbath and what it means to be an icon in a new behind-the-scenes video from his Rolling Stone UK cover shoot.

The metal legend, who won the first ever Rolling Stone UK Icon Award last month, opened up in a new interview shot at his home in Los Angeles.

“Tony Iommi went to my school but he was in a different year to me,” Ozzy reflected on the early days of Sabbath. “He used to come to school with his guitar and play. We all lived in an area of like three miles of each other. I was in a band with Geezer called the Rare Breed.”

But the pair went on to form Sabbath after meeting with Bill Ward and Tony Iommi, who had folded their own band Mythology after getting busted for drugs. “We got together and jammed out,” explained Ozzy.

Read more at Rolling Stone UK, and watch the video below:

Sharon Osbourne was on hand to pick up husband Ozzy's Icon Award at the first ever Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse in Camden Town (London) on November 23.

Watch below as Mrs O delivers an emotional speech on behalf of Ozzy while accepting the Icon Award, supported by Visit West Hollywood, in collaboration with Rémy Martin.