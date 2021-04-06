OZZY OSBOURNE To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Dave Meltzer reports that Osbourne was part of the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which was taped last week. Osbourne did not appear in person at the ceremony, but did record a video message for the show. Osbourne's induction was expected after he was featured in a commercial for the Hall Of Fame that aired on SmackDown.

Osbourne, 72, has made several cameo appearances for WWE over the years, most notably at WrestleMania 2, where he and Captain Lou Albano managed The British Bulldogs in their WWF Tag Team Championship win over Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine. Osbourne performed live at a May 2007 SmackDown taping in Baltimore, and later served as a guest host for Raw in November 2009.

Read more at Wrestling Observer.