OZZY OSBOURNE To Launch New Show "The Madhouse Chronicles" This Month

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below. Off the top, Ozzy is joined by Billy Morrison, who announces his and Ozzy's new show, The Madhouse Chronicles, set to launch later this month.

Says Morrison, "Join us as we sit back in the Osbourne Madhouse, reacting to the wildest internet clips, and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock n' roll. Visit osbournemediahouse.com for early access, limited edition merch, and more... even the re-release of The Osbournes' iconic TV show in 4K. Don't miss out, and see you in the madhouse."

The Osbournes Podcast episode description: "The Osbournes delve into the whirlwind of current events in this episode of their podcast. From the seismic changes at Boeing to the alarming trend of ghost hacking, Ozzy and the fam fearlessly explore the hottest topics making headlines. With discussions on diversity, millennial parenting trends, cybersecurity, and the military's recruitment challenges, they provide candid insights and thought-provoking commentary. Don't miss out as they unravel the complexities of today's world and offer their unique perspectives on the pressing issues of our time."