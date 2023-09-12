OZZY OSBOURNE To Undergo Fourth Surgery - "In My Back, The Two Discs And The Muscles On My Shoulders Have Separated From My Skeleton"; Video

In the premier episode of the relaunched "The Osbournes" podcast (watch below), Ozzy Osbourne reveals that he's set to undergo a fourth surgery and an epidural injection. Ozzy underwent extensive spinal surgery after falling at home in 2019, which aggravated injuries sustained in his quad bike accident of 2003.

Offering a health update, Ozzy says: "My lower back is... I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, but below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em." He adds, "All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain, I'm in a lot of discomfort." Ozzy continued.

Ozzy and Sharon then confirm that his upcoming procedure will be "surgery number four."

Kelly then asks, "have we had a second opinion?", to which Ozzy responds, "I said to the doctor yesterday, I said you know what I've heard, which I have, people have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone."

Sharon then adds that the doctor says they don't know if the surgery will work or not.

Ozzy adds, "In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."