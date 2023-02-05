OZZY OSBOURNE Wins “Best Rock Album” And “Best Metal Performance” At 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Ozzy Osbourne won “Best Metal Performance” for “Degradation Rules” and “Best Rock Album” with Patient Number 9 in the pre-telecast at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

That now makes five Grammy awards for the Prince Of Darkness, winning “Best Metal Performance” in 1993 with “I Don’t Want To Change The World” and two “Best Metal Performance” awards with Black Sabbath in 2000 (“Iron Man”) and 2013 (“God Is Dead?”).

"Best Metal Performance” nominees:

"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse

"Degradation Rules" – Ozzy

Osbourne (featuring Tony Iommi)

"Blackout" – Turnstile

“Best Rock Album” nominees:

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon