Black Sabbath and Ozzy collectors make note! This Ozzy Osbourne with Microphone Stand Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #356 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box is now available. Other Ozzy Funko Pop! in the series includes #12 (current Ozzy look), #12 (Albums: Diary Of A Madman), #185 (Ordinary Man), #323 (in Black Suit) and #332 (Purple Fringe Outfit).