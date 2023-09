Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has revealed in an Instagram post that he and Aree Gearhart have married.

Says Jack: "Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in."

Jack and Aree welcomed their first child together, Maple Artemis Osbourne, in July 2022.

Congratulations to Jack and Aree, from everyone here at BraveWords!