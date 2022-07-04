OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Celebrate Their 40th Wedding Anniversary

Today (Monday, July 4), Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot in Hawaii on July 4, 1982.

The couple took to social media individually to celebrate the milestone. Ozzy tagged his post, "40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.", while Sharon wrote, "2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, so in a span of 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, parents, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy."

