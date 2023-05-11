OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE List Sierra Towers Apartment In Los Angeles For $4.8 Million; Photo Gallery

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have listed their apartment in the luxurious Sierra Towers building in Los Angeles.

California Listings reports: Can you even consider yourself an A-lister if you don’t own a spare pad in the famed Sierra Towers? Well, a unit in the sought-after building has just come to market, owned by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Listed for $4,795,000, the two bedroom/two-and-a-half bath condo spans some 2,117 square feet of living space. The floor plan features an elegant entry, large living/dining room and spacious primary suite.

An office/study with ensuite bath can be used as a guest bedroom. Located on the northwest corner of the 10th floor, offering an elegant residential setting with beautiful views of the hills and stunning sunsets each evening. Building amenities include a beautiful pool, spa and gym facilities, and an amazing staff.

The couple also listed their Hancock Park home last summer for $18 million, but have since pulled the listing from the market.

