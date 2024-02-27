P.O.D. Announce Spring Headline Tour With BAD WOLVES, NORMA JEAN, BLIND CHANNEL

Platinum-selling rock juggernaut P.O.D. - Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] - have announced a headline North American tour. Bad Wolves, Norma Jean, and Blind Channel will serve as support. The "I Got That Tour" itinerary includes several festival stops along the way. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

"With all of the love and amazing energy surrounding our new album Veritas, we couldn't be more excited about hitting the road again and seeing your beautiful faces," says singer Sonny Sandoval. "This album is so special to us and we can't wait to play these new powerful songs and sing out loud with you until the whole world recognizes we're all in this together!"

Guitarist Marcos Curiel concurs, "We consider ourselves very fortunate to be back out on the road again here in the states. It's an honor for us to perform for you all. It's been way too long. We are extremely excited for the new album and the touring cycle that comes with it. We can't wait to see everyone jamming and singing along with us. This is why we do what we do! To reconnect with longtime friends and fans. And to make new ones. Let’s do this."

Tour dates:

April

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

29 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

May

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studio

5 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

9 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

17 - Reading, PA - Reverb

19 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom**

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

26 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

28 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

29 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

31 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

June

2 - Dallas, TX - So What! Fest*

* festival date

** no Blind Channel

P.O.D.'s 11th album, Veritas, will arrive May 3 via Mascot Records. The word Veritas – which translates to "Truth" in Latin – defined the emotional core of the album, and the album art further encapsulates that message: the Veritas album cover, which pictures a child with its eyes blacked out, signifies “a culmination of innocence and dark hidden truths.”

Pre-order / pre-save your copy of Veritas at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Drop" (ft. Randy Blythe)

"I Got That"

"Afraid To Die" (ft. Tatiana Shmayluk)

"Dead Right"

"Breaking"

"Lay Me Down (Roo's Song)"

"I Won't Bow Down"

"This Is My Life" (ft. Cove Reber)

"Lies We Tell Ourselves"

"We Are One (Our Struggle)"

"Feeling Strange"