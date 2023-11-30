P.O.D. Drop Music Video For "Afraid To Die" Feat. JINJER's Tatiana Shmayluk

Platinum-selling rock juggernaut P.O.D. - Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] - kicked off the fall with the video for their new single "Drop", which features a vicious vocal cameo from Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe.

Today, the band is back with another blast and is sharing the video for the equally eruptive single "Afraid To Die", featuring Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk. Watch below. It's an anthemic song with an edge — and the collaboration was born of P.O.D. and Jinjer's Fall 2022 tour.

"'Afraid To Die' is a combination of cryptic and triumphant melodies," says Curiel. "It has storytelling rhymes and chugged verses, and a wide open, melodic yet semi-morbid, chorus. It's anthemic In every sense of the word."

He continues, "Our dear friend Tatiana Shmayluk offers her unique approach and we had incredible musical chemistry with her. This is P.O.D. hitting the human core of our existence and dealing with love, fear, integrity, and most of all, family and friends. It's ultimately an abundance of love and life."

(Photo - Spencer Peck/@peckafilm)