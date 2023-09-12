P.O.D.'s New Album To Feature Guest Appearances By JINJER's TATIANA SHMAYLUK And LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE

Marcos Curiel from P.O.D. spoke with V100 Topeka's Rock Leader at Rocklahoma 2023 to chat about the band's album Veritas, due out in 2024. He revealed that Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe and Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk will make guest appearances on the record.

Curiel: "We started our set with a new song. The song's called 'Drop' and we shot the video for it recently, and it features Randy Blythe from Lamb Of God. It's the first song on our record that comes out. Tthe record actually comes out spring of 2024. That song drops September 21st, and the video worldwide. I can't wait for you guys to hear it, man. It's pretty cool. We also got Tatiana from Jinjer on a track. And we have Cove Reber. He sang for Scary Kids and Saosin. And he also sings in a new band called Dead American. He's on a track."

Check out "Drop" performed live without Blythe below.

