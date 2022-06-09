PADDY AND THE RATS Release Cinematic Video For "Matadora"

Hungarian Celtic punk pirates, Paddy And The Rats, have released the new single, “Matadora”, from their recently released new album, From Wasteland To Wonderland. It comes along with a wild new video portraying the dangerous life of a kingpin and his beautiful Matadora – a classic story of greed and betrayal.

Sound-wise, “Matadora” delivers the finest Balkan style vibes to get you moving, with additional instruments like Mariachi-style trumpets and brass adding to the song’s Spanish flair. “Matadora” is the sort of song you can't help but tap your foot to. Be prepared for a twisted adventure.



Paddy comments on the video: "We really like gangster movies of Scorsese, Tarantino or Guy Richie and for a long time we wanted to shoot a video like these movies. 'Matadora‘ has a Spanish and a mariachi influence so thats why we had the idea to play this Pablo Escobar-stylish columbian druglord charachter. It was really fun to shoot this video because all of us this a ‘70s, ‘80s look with the funny moustaches and clothes and of course it was fun because of the two beautiful girls who had an important role in the video.“

With their six full-length, Paddy And The Rats serve a top-notch pirate party fueled by a heavy dose of Punk, Polka and Folk, turning the world into a giant pub. This Irish influenced sound will assuredly bring up the urge to slam down a cold one while swinging happily along arm in arm to the beat. Formed in 2008 by singer and songwriter Paddy, the untamed unit have built a respective name within the scene due to hard work and extensive touring all over Europe - with more than 400 shows including at the world famous Wacken Open Air and the Sziget Festival. For the new album, they teamed up once again with producer Zoli Baker. The artwork was designed by Jill Colbert, who has also worked with bands like Alestorm, Exodus and Wintersun.

On a rousing 13 tracks, the Hungarians magically pull one stirring song after another out of their pirate hats, featuring a great variation of instruments like accordion, fiddle, banjo and bagpipe. The Celtic punks sail off on exciting adventures with their opener “Wasteland”, offering a longing duo of mandolin and vocals accompanied by violin injections. The spirit is incited with “Ship Will Sale”: The rousing track hits like a wild wave and invites the listener to join the party, swaying and stomping with them. The full-length pushes forward with “Party like a Pirate”, where they delight their shipmates with an eager party hit featuring a sweeping sing-along chorus. “Everybody Get Up” offers another power boost and slowly prepares for the end of the adventure, with its punkier, energetic sound. The last stop of the journey with the Celtic Punks is “Wonderland”. This emotional ballad provides the perfect note on which to end the album. With From Wasteland to Wonderland, Paddy And The Rats deliver a seaworthy adventure that fills the listener with addictive energy and simple happiness.

From Wasteland To Wonderland is available in the following formats:

- Jewel Case

- Jewel Case + T-Shirt Bundle

- Digital Full Length Album

Tracklisting:

"Wasteland"

"Ship Will Sail"

"Party Like A Pirate"

"After The Rain"

"Northern Lights"

"Matadora"

"Standing In The Storm"

"Everybody Get Up"

"Hometown Kid"

"Heartbreaker"

"Rumble Outta Here"

"The Last Hunt"

"Wonderland"

Lineup:

Paddy O'Reilly - Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitars

Sam McKenzie - Fiddle, Bagpipe, Banjo, Whistle's

Bernie Bellamy - Accordion, Backing Vocals †

Joey MacOnkay - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Vince Murphy - Bass, Backing Vocals

Seamus Conelly - Drums

