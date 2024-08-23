Paganfest Returns With ALESTORM, ENSIFERUM, TÝR, HEIDEVOLK, ELVENKING

Paganfest returns after 10 years with the strongest lineup (Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk, and Elvenking) and the most and biggest shows ever.

Created by RTN-Touring (Rock The Nation) between 2008-2015 with seven editions in Europe and two more in the USA, Paganfest was the most successful festival tour of the pagan & folk metal scene. Since Paganfest was put on hiatus, many fans and bands have been asking for the next edition.

Now the time has come: Paganfest is coming back with a blast, in legendary venues all over Europe and UK.

Alestorm translates:

“Ahoy, ye scallywags and metal-hearted marauders! After a decade lost at sea, Paganfest be returnin' with a thunderous roar, boastin' the mightiest crew o' bands ever to sail the seven stages! With Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk, and Elvenking at the helm, this here voyage be the grandest and most raucous yet!

“Back in the days of yore, between 2008 and 2015, RTN-Touring (that be Rock The Nation, ye landlubbers) unleashed seven legendary editions across Europe and two more in the treacherous waters of the USA. Paganfest, the most triumphant festival tour of the pagan and folk metal scene, set sail and captured the hearts o’ metalheads far and wide. But alas, the festival was cast into the abyss, leavin' fans and bands alike yearnin' for its return.

“But hoist the colors and mark yer maps, for the time has come to weigh anchor once more! Paganfest be blastin' back into port with a vengeance, conquerin' legendary venues all across Europe and the UK!

“This here festival be a vital chapter in the tales of many a band’s rise to glory, helpin’ to transform 'em from humble deckhands to mighty headliners. Now, five o’ these intrepid bands be joinin' forces to hoist the Paganfest flag high once again. So grab yer horns o’ ale (and toss aside them landlubberly cans), and prepare to set sail on the wildest, most metal journey o’ yer life! Arrr!”

Ensiferum are special guests on the Paganfest MMXXV tour with their brand new record Winter Storm (coming October 18, 2024). Petri Lindroos sent a short message to the fans:

“I'm so happy to announce Paganfest returning after 10 full years. It's gonna' be a great package with Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking. Coming in January - February 2025. See you at the shows!”

Sami Hinkka adds: “New album, new year, old friends! We are super excited to join forces with the metal scene’s finest: Alestorm, Týr , Heidevolk and Elvenking. This tour will make it to the history books! Grab your swords, drinking horns and bottles of rum, because Paganfest is back!”

Týr as a cornerstone of the Paganfest history has a highlighted position now on Paganfest MMXXV - Heri Joensen talks about the recent news around the band:

“PAGANFEST returns at a very opportune time!

Our latest album, Battle Ballads, came in April this year. We’ve been on tour in North America, and we have played some fests in Europe this summer. Battle Ballads comes with a line-up change. Hans Hammer steps in on guitar for Terji Skibenæs. Our current line-up is the strongest we have had.

“Paganfest will be the perfect opportunity for us to play some new bangers, as well as our ancient heathen hits, for our fans on the continent.

“Paganfest used to be a reoccuring theme for us, and on those tours we met many of the bands we know and are friends with today, and Paganfest introduced us to a lot of new people around Europe and North America.

“It’s a powerful and nostalgic feeling to see the Paganfest banner again.

This can only be good! So get your tickets now, and we’ll see you somewhere in Europe this winter, for Paganfest MMXXV.”

Paganfest MMXXV is the first EU tour for the latest Heidevolk album Wederkeer. Band boss and bassist Rowan Roodbaert comments:

“We are beyond excited to announce our return to the legendary Paganfest, world’s premier folk and pagan metal mega tour! As veterans of multiple Pagan and Heidenfests, this festival holds a special place in Heidevolk’s history. We can’t wait to hit the road again and join forces with our friends in this killer line-up!

“The return of Paganfest perfectly echoes the spirit of our latest album, Wederkeer (which means "return" or "revive"). We’ll be bringing you the very best of our latest songs along with classic bangers that take you deep into Heidevolk’s legacy.

“Those who’ve experienced Paganfest before know this is a celebration you can’t afford to miss. Get ready for a night of raised horns, heavy music, and a unique heathen happening that unites old and new fans of the genre.

“Brace yourselves friends, for the Pagan Metal Brotherhood is on the rise!”

Last, but not least - as there are no fillers just killers on Paganfest MMXXV - Elvenking, who were sorely missed by the community from the previous editions, are finally here.

The Italian pagans are releasing their brand new album Reader Of The Runes - Luna (the grandiose final chapter of the RotR trilogy) right before the festival tour:

“Paganfest is where Elvenking fits perfectly. We always looked at the old festival line ups in the past and felt it would be the perfect package to tour with one day, both musically and conceptually. Finally we can be part of the resurrected brand and cannot be more excited. All other bands have participated in several editions of the tour and even if we are mostly opening the concerts, it will be amazing to be part of this. Our new album, last chapter of the Reader Of the Runes trilogy, is 100 % done and ready to be released so it will be great to play songs from this huge story plus some of our classics under the banner of Paganfest all over Europe. May the winds blow fair at your backs….”

Dates:

January

8 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

9 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Oosterpoort

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Filharmonie

11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle * extended show with special guests

12 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

13 - Roskilde, Denmark - Congress Centre

14 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall

16 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

17 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

22 - Paris, France - Zenith

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

26 - Liege, Belgium - OM

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole

31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière

February

1 – Leipzig, Germany – Felsenkeller

2 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

3 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol

5 – Krakow, Poland – Studio

6 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

7 – Zlin, Czechia – Hala Datart

8 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra *extended show with special guests

9 – Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica