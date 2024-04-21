PAIN OF SALVATION Confirm One-Off September 2024 Show At Ancient Roman Theatre In Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Swedish progressive metal / rock pioneers and innovators, Pain Of Salvation, have checked in with the following announcement:

"On the 21 of September 2024, Pain Of Salvation will be playing at the ancient theatre of Plovdiv, Bulgaria. This unique show on this historical location will be the one you don’t want to miss. Together with Klone and Me And My Devil, it will be a great night in a beautiful place."

Silent Skiesand Pain Of Salvation touring keyboardist Vikram Shankar comments:

"Playing the ancient Roman Theater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria with Pain of Salvation this September. This venue has been an ultimate bucket-list item for me as a performer since I first had my world changed by Anathema’s Universal Blu-ray (and later Devin Townsend’s Ocean Machine concert film). Eagerly anticipating a magical evening in these hallowed grounds."