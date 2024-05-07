PALACE To Release Reckless Heart Album In July; "The Widow’s Web" Music Video Posted

Lithuanian-born Swedish artist, Michael Palace, is announcing today another chapter in the Palace saga, his new record Reckless Heart, out on July 12th via Frontiers Music Srl. The new Palace’s brainchild is anticipated by the first single and video, "The Widow’s Web". Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

This explosive musical journey resurrects the essence of the 1980s, each track pulsating with the potential to score a classic action blockbuster or drive the adrenaline of a training montage.

“It was time to go back to the roots, as they say, and finally make that true '80s AOR album that I’ve dreamt of creating since I started Palace. It's the missing link between 1985 and 2024,” said Michael.

"The new single, 'The Widow's Web,' takes listeners on a journey back to the original 80s soundtrack AOR soundscape that ignited the project with the debut album in 2016,” he added. “With its mysterious femme fatale and a detective hot on her heels, the song plunges you into the heart of the action.”

Inspired by genre-defining icons such as Aviator, FM and Dare alongside contemporaries Chez Kane and Crazy Lixx, Michael Palace meticulously rebuilt the Palace sound from the ground up, returning to the true origins and inspiration of the project. Reckless Heart is an essential cornerstone in any AOR and melodic rock aficionado's collection.

Michael Palace embarked on his journey with Frontiers as a songwriter and guitarist for various projects such as First Signal, Cry Of Dawn, Toby Hitchcock and Kryptonite. These successful collaborations paved the way for a deal with Frontiers, enabling Michael to deliver songs aligned with his vision under the name Palace. Reckless Heart marks the fifth release, maintaining a bi-annual album release schedule since 2016. Recently, Michael has produced albums for Kent Hilli and Nevena and done work across diverse genres while taking on various roles such as a songwriter, musician, producer, and engineer.

Embracing a hands-on approach, Michael has written all of the songs, played all instruments, produced, mixed and mastered the new album. Reckless Heart stands as a testament to his ongoing musical evolution, inviting fans of Master Of The Universe, Binary Music, Rock and Roll Radio, and One 4 The Road to plunge into the captivating world of AOR and the iconic soundscape of the 1980s.

Tracklisting:

"Reckless Heart"

"The Widow’s Web"

"Back In Your Arms"

"Girl Is An Angel"

"You Give Me A Reason To Live"

"Back To ‘85"

"For The Love"

"Turn This Car Around"

"Weightless"

"Move Me"

"Stronger By The Day"

"The Widow’s Web" video: