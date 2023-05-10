PALLBEARER Announces June Headline Shows

Arkansas progressive doom quartet Pallbearer has announced they are adding a handful of headline dates surrounding their previously announced June shows supporting Yob.

They begin with a hometown play at Mutants of the Monster Fest in Little Rock, AR on June 3 and a week later will hit Louisville, KY followed by Chicago before joining Yob in NYC on June 13.

Pallbearer’s Brett Campbell comments, "On either side of our upcoming dates with Yob, we’re going to be headlining some cities we haven’t played in far too long. We’ll be playing songs from all eras, and perhaps some material that no one has heard yet. See you there!"

General admission tickets for the headlining shows as well as the dates with Yob are now on sale and can be purchased at pallbearerdoom.com.

Dates:

3 – Little Rock, AR – Mutants Of The Monster Fest*

10 – Louisville, KY – Portal*

11 – Chicago, IL – Reggies*

13 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge #

14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

15 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall #

16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) #

17 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues #

18 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival #+

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

21 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile #

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

24 - Oakland, CA - 3rd & Castro #

27 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre*

28 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar*

#Supporting Yob

*Pallbearer headline date