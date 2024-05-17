PALLBEARER Launch Music Video For Title Track Of Just Released Mind Burns Album Album

Pallbearer have released their new album, Mind Burns Alive, via Nuclear Blast Records. To mark the release of Mind Burns Alive, the band has unveiled a video for the title track, which was directed by Dan Almasy, who has created all of the videos for the album.

“This album is for everyone who has ever felt overcome by life’s negative turns, for those who have watched people you care about degrade into the shadows of themselves, for those who search for something to believe in, and come up wanting,” vocalist/guitarist Brett Campbell shares. “This world is hard; it will eat you up, and we must lift each other up in order to make it through.”

Purchase/stream the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Where The Light Fades”

“Mind Burns Alive”

“Signals”

“Endless Place”

“Daybreak”

“With Disease”

"Endless Place" video:

“Where The Light Fades”:

Pallbearer kick off their “Temporary Spaces" North American tour on June 6, with a European trek, joining Baroness and Graveyard, following later this year. Three additional European festival performances were previously announced: The Copenhell Metal Cruise (Copenhagen to Oslo) from October 25 to 27, Hell’s Ball Belgium (Kortrijk) on November 10, and Helldorado in Eindhoven (The Netherlands) on November 16. All ticketing links can be found at pallbearerdoom.com.

(Photo – Dan Almasy)