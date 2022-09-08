PALLBEARER Release "Vengeance & Ruination" Live Video Ahead Of European Tour

Arkansas avant-garde doom quartet, Pallbearer, have released a live video for their track "Vengeance & Ruination", taken from their latest record Forgotten Days. The footage was recorded at St Vitus in Brooklyn, last year, during a particularly sublime performance.

Unable to tour around the release of Forgotten Days, Pallbearer will finally get the chance to play the album’s material during their extensive European tour, alongside heavy psych band Elder and nascent post-metallers Irist. The tour kicks off September 22 in Berlin.

Pallbearer vocalist/guitarist Brett Campbell stated, "After our short run of Sorrow and Extinction anniversary shows, we are extremely ready to get back out and finally give the Forgotten Days material the road treatment in the EU and UK with Elder and Irist! See you this fall!"

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)