Pam & Tommy, THE BEATLES: Get Back, McCartney 3,2,1 Up For Multiple Emmys

Pam & Tommy, The Beatles: Get Back and McCartney 3,2,1 have earned a host of nominations for the 74th Emmys.

Hulu’s Pam & Tommy mini-series which tells the story of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson‘s infamous sex tape, received ten nominations including Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and several categories in casting, sound, and costuming.

The Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back about the January 1969 recordings for the band’s Let It Be album earned five nominations including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Hulu’s McCartney 3,2,1 featured legend Paul McCartney speaking with producer Rick Rubin about the music he created with The Beatles and solo. The series earned three nominations for sound editing, sound mixing, and outstanding cinematography.

Find a full list of nominations at Emmys.com.