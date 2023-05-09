PANDRADOR Release “Valediction Of Exalted One” Single And Playthrough Video

Post-death metal band Pandrador has unveiled the second single off its upcoming sophomore album Seiðr. Entitled “Valediction Of Exalted One”, it is now available to stream via all major digital platforms.

The band has also released a guitar playthrough video to the track.

The band commented: " ‘Valediction Of Exalted One’ is a direct continuation of what Hvergelmir has started. The meaning of the song is not unambiguous, although those who have ever felt ‘unimportant’ in their lives will perfectly understand every word in the lyrics. Musically speaking, it is the definition of the direction taken by us on the new album."

Seiðr will be the band’s second full-length album and will be released on May 26 via Pagan Records. The album is both a continuation of the well-received debut Ov Rituals, Ov Ancestors, Ov Destiny (self-released) and the opening of a completely new chapter.

Pandrador is a four-piece death metal band formed back in 2015. The group established their presence in the scene with the demo Śmierć Baldura in 2017. With each of their releases, they decided to present a different style but bound with a common extreme metal foundation. The combination of these styles is also present in the band’s lyrical themes, which use Scandinavian cultural heritage as a carrier of the stories told - both from the present and the past.

Preorder at pagan-records.com.

Tracklisting:

“Asgardsreien Leaving Valhalla”

“Towards The Black Einherjar”

“Midgard’s Bane”

“Frelsari”

“Nithstand Of Sleipnir”

“Nvergelmir”

“Valediction Of Exalted One”

“Helferdast”

“Seidr”

“Valediction Of Exalted One” guitar playthrough video: