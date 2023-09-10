PANTERA - "A New Level" 4K Fan-Filmed Video From Rocklahoma 2023 Streaming

On September 3rd, Pantera performed at the Rocklahoma Festival 2023 in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pics From The Pit YouTube channel has shared 4K video of the band performing "A New Level". Check it out below.

Pantera were joined by Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his son Revel, as well as Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe and Art Cruz, for a performance of "Walk" on Saturday, August 26 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Video can be viewed below.

Pantera is on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With King Parrot:

September

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live