PANTERA And HELLYEAH Drummer VINNIE PAUL Honored With Commemorative Signature Snare Drum

New for 2021 from ddrum is the Vinnie Paul 8 x 14 Signature Series Snare Drum.

"Large and in charge, the Vinnie Paul signature snare takes a maple wood snare to its tonal extreme. Crafted from 8 plies of North American maple, this snare delivers a thunderous punch to the chest, with a high caliber crack on top. 10 double sided turret lugs combined with the die cast hoops to add tuning stability and provide a solid rim shot sound. Available for its initial run in a special Delmar dragon wrap with chrome shell hardware to complement and enhance any finish kit to which it is added. Premium carrying case completes this heavy hitting package." Further details can be found here.

Vinnie Paul passed away in 2018 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. R.I.P.

(Photo of Vinnie Paul by Aaron Small)