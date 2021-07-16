PANTERA And PUCK HCKY Join Forces To Launch Hockey-Themed Collection

PUCK HCKY, the hockey-based fashion brand could not be more thrilled to release an amazing new collection of gear with the beyond-legendary band Pantera, which is available now.

Matt Marini, CEO of PUCK HCKY states: "Pantera has been a major part of so many peoples musical lives, including mine for as long as I can remember...and there's a reason for that! When you hear a Pantera song or record, you instantly know it by the crushing riffs, incredible drums, deep low-end and of course the vocals. The way they combined being ultra-heavy and ultra-catchy will never be matched...ever! We here at PUCK HCKY are honored to be releasing this collection with them, and there is more on the way! If you ever get to the PUCK HCKY store, do not be surprised to hear Pantera blasting from the speakers!"

The Pantera x PUCK HCKY collection features pro-quality crested jerseys, hoodies, flannels, joggers, hats, raglans and tees. The entire collection is available here.