PANTERA Announce Openers For 2025 EU/UK Tour

The mighty Pantera have announced Child Bite and King Parrot as the openers for their upcoming EU/UK tour with special guests, Power Trip.

Get your tickets and VIP packages here, and find a list of dates below.

Tour dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall (Sold Out)+

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet+

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Sold Out)+

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena+

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live+

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice+

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna+

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena+

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena+

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle+

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle*

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle*

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National*

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena*

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion*

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena*

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*

21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena*

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena*

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

+ with Child Bite

* with King Parrot