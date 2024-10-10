PANTERA Announce Openers For 2025 EU/UK Tour
October 10, 2024, 35 minutes ago
The mighty Pantera have announced Child Bite and King Parrot as the openers for their upcoming EU/UK tour with special guests, Power Trip.
Get your tickets and VIP packages here, and find a list of dates below.
Tour dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall (Sold Out)+
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet+
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Sold Out)+
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena+
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live+
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice+
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna+
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena+
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena+
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle+
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle*
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle*
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National*
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena*
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion*
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena*
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*
21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena*
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena*
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*
+ with Child Bite
* with King Parrot