PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN Issues Health Update - "I'm Feeling Pretty Good For A Cat That Had A 104° Fever"

Pantera bassist Rex Brown, who was forced to miss a few of the band's dates while recovering from Covid-19, has issued a short update.

Says Rex: "Quick Update Folks: After arriving back in the States this week, I’m feeling pretty damn good for a cat that had 104° fever a short time ago... Damn Good!! Already gearing up for these MASSIVE shows coming quick!! Thx for all your kind words & MERRY FCKN CHRISTMAS!!"



Pantera, who's current lineup also includes the band's original vocalist Phil Anselmo, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - have the following live dates lineup up.

December

18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brazil

May

18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June

2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

15-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics

22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August

4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)

11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)

18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)

25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September

1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)

7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)

10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)

(Top photo - Gibson)