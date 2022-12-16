PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN Issues Health Update - "I'm Feeling Pretty Good For A Cat That Had A 104° Fever"
December 16, 2022, 7 hours ago
Pantera bassist Rex Brown, who was forced to miss a few of the band's dates while recovering from Covid-19, has issued a short update.
Says Rex: "Quick Update Folks: After arriving back in the States this week, I’m feeling pretty damn good for a cat that had 104° fever a short time ago... Damn Good!! Already gearing up for these MASSIVE shows coming quick!! Thx for all your kind words & MERRY FCKN CHRISTMAS!!"
Pantera, who's current lineup also includes the band's original vocalist Phil Anselmo, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - have the following live dates lineup up.
December
18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Knotfest Brazil
May
18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
June
2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
15-18 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)
(Top photo - Gibson)