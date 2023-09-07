PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN, KING'S X Frontman DUG PINNICK Featured In New Episode Of Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters; Video

Gibson TV presents the latest episode of Metal And Monsters, the series dedicated to the worlds of heavy metal and monster culture. Watch below.

A message states: "Hey, monster heads and metal fans, welcome to another episode of Metal And Monsters. We’re referring to this as a “Texas-sized show,” as we are proud to welcome the legendary bass players Rex Brown from Pantera and Dug Pinnick from King’s X as the featured guests for this episode.

As we continue to celebrate our favorite metal albums of all time, the segment “Tunes From The Crypt” features the landmark album Leprosy from Florida death metal legends Death. Viewers will have the chance to win several different Death prizes, including CDs, vinyl, t-shirts, Halloween masks, and two exclusive Death skateboards from our friends at Check Your Head Skateboards.

Are you a member of the KISS Army? Well, in the segment “Terror Trek,” we head to Las Vegas to visit KISS World at the Rio Hotel, where we visit Gene Simmons’ iconic personal collection of KISS memorabilia. This segment also features guest appearances from Brent Fitz and Todd “Dammit” Kerns from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and a surprise visit from KISS drummer Eric Singer.

Known as “The King of Cult” and “The Pope of Pop Cinema,” famed filmmaker Roger Corman sits down to share stories in the segment “Exhumed From The Tomb.” Not only is Roger responsible for films including “The Raven,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Fast & The Furious,” and “Death Race 2000,” he’s also credited for launching the careers of Jack Nicholson, Ron Howard, Sylvester Stallone, Martin Scorsese, and Francis Ford Coppola.

So, if you like blast beats and things that go bump in the night, then this is the show for you!"