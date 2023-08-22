PANTERA Celebrate What Would Have Been DIMEBAG DARRELL's 57th Birthday On Stage In Austin, TX (Video)

On August 20th, Pantera celebrated what would have been late guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott's 57th birthday during the band's show in Austin, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater. They were joined on stage by Dimebag's longtime girlfriend, Rita Haney, and members of tourmates Lamb Of God.

Pantera have shared on-stage footage of the celebration, and fan-filmed video can also be viewed below.

Pantera will be on tour across North America this summer, with special guest Lamb Of God. Child Bite, Flesh Hoarder, Spirit In The Room, and King Parrot are openers on upcoming select dates. All bands are part of the Housecore Records family. Housecore Records is owned by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo.

Pantera / Lamb Of God tour dates:

With Spirit In The Room:

August

23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

26 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

31 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

With King Parrot:

September

7 - Bangor, ME - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire

12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Virginia Beach

15 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live