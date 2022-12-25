PANTERA Confirmed To Headline Japan's Loud Park Festival 2023

December 25, 2022, 45 minutes ago

news pantera loud park 2023 heavy metal



Japan's Loud Park festival, which will run over two days in Osaka and Tokyo on March 25th and 26th respectively, have confirmed Pantera as the headliner. More details will be revealed soon.

Watch for Loud Park updates here.

Pantera, who's new lineup includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums - replacing the late, great Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul - recently wrapped up a short South American tour. On December 11th they performed at Knotfest Chile in Santiago. Benante has shared drumcam footage of "Walk" from the set.

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.

May
18-21 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Armeets Arena
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
31 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

June
2-4 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2-4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 -  Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)

September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)



