PANTERA Confirms Rare, One-Off Club Show; Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have spent 2023 and 2024 touring arenas, amphitheatres, and stadiums in tribute to the late Abbott brothers, guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul.

This Thursday, August 15th, Pantera - billed as CFH (Cowboys From Hell) - will headline an intimate club show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN. Tickets for this very special show, priced at only $32 each, go on sale Tuesday, August 13th at 10 AM via axs.com. First Avenue has a 1550 person capacity. Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8:30 PM.

There is a strict six ticket limit. All tickets are Non-Transferable. Orders will be delivered via AXS Mobile Delivery, and are redeemable only by the original purchaser via the AXS Mobile App with valid ID. You must download the AXS app to receive your tickets for this event. Your entire party must enter the venue at the same time. Resale for this event has been completely disabled. All tickets being resold on any platform, AXS or otherwise, are Invalid. Attempts to exceed the ticket limit per customer or household, or to game the system in any way, will result in cancellation of your entire order(s) without notice.

This event is 21+. Anyone under 21 will need a legal guardian to accompany with proof of guardianship.

Pantera have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Dates:

February

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

August

15 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA