PANTERA, DISTURBED, LAMB OF GOD Confirmed For Knotfest Australia 2024

Get ready for a monumental return Down Under. Knotfest Australia 2024 will take place on March 21st at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, on March 23rd at Sydney's Centennial Park, and on March 24th at Brisbane's Showgrounds. The confirmed lineup is as follows:

Pantera, Disturbed, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Escape The Fate, Thy Art Is Murder, Skindred, Speed, Windwaker, Brand Of Sacrifice, and King Parrot.

The Knotfest Premium Members Exclusive Presale begins November 21st. Non-members can join here. The General Onsale commences November 23rd. Further details can be found at this location.